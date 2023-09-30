The No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

On offense, Missouri ranks 60th in the FBS with 30.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 50th in points allowed (321.5 points allowed per contest). Vanderbilt is posting 385.8 total yards per game on offense this season (75th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 384.2 total yards per game (91st-ranked).

Below in this article, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Missouri 385.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.3 (52nd) 384.2 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.5 (41st) 108.6 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.5 (71st) 277.2 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.8 (30th) 11 (127th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has compiled 1,251 yards on 53.2% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith is his team's leading rusher with 52 carries for 236 yards, or 47.2 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Sedrick Alexander has totaled 169 yards on 39 carries with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 345 (69 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has six touchdowns.

London Humphreys has put together a 299-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 25 targets.

Jayden McGowan's 37 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 295 yards.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 1,073 yards passing for Missouri, completing 72% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns this season.

Cody Schrader has racked up 403 yards on 65 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Nathaniel Peat has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 186 yards (46.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with four grabs for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Luther Burden III's team-leading 504 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 42 targets) with three touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has hauled in eight passes while averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Theo Wease has compiled 14 catches for 136 yards, an average of 34 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri or Vanderbilt gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.