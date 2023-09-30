SEC rivals square off when the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.5 points for the outing.

Tennessee is totaling 35 points per game on offense, which ranks them 37th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 28th, allowing 17.3 points per contest. In terms of points scored South Carolina ranks 70th in the FBS (28.8 points per game), and it is 82nd on the other side of the ball (26.5 points allowed per game).

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Neyland Stadium

TV Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -12.5 -110 -110 63.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

The Volunteers have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

One of Tennessee's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Tennessee has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 925 pass yards for Tennessee, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 135 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 22 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 312 yards on 45 carries.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 42 times for 258 yards (64.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton's 205 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 12 receptions and three touchdowns.

Bru McCoy has caught 15 passes for 196 yards (49 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Squirrel White has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 17 catches for 172 yards, an average of 43 yards per contest.

Tyler Baron has four sacks to lead the team, and also has four TFL and 11 tackles.

Aaron Beasley, Tennessee's top tackler, has 28 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks this year.

Tamarion McDonald has a team-high one interception to go along with 16 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

