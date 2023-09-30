The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 63.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina matchup.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-12.5) 63.5 -500 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Tennessee (-12.5) 63.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
  • South Carolina has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
  • The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

