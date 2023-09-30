The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 63.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina matchup.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-12.5) 63.5 -500 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-12.5) 63.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Tennessee has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

South Carolina has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

