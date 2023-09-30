The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) square off against a fellow OVC foe when they visit the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

UT Martin owns the 60th-ranked defense this year (26.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 12th-best with 37 points per game. With 18 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Tennessee State ranks 93rd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 88th, giving up 31.7 points per game.

We will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Tennessee State UT Martin 292 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.8 (5th) 432.3 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419 (111th) 131 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.8 (3rd) 161 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (50th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant has thrown for 284 yards (94.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee State, completing 50% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 162 yards (54 ypg) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Jalen Rouse has rushed 44 times for 172 yards, with one touchdown.

Dayron Johnson has racked up 107 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Dashon Davis has caught four passes and compiled 86 receiving yards (28.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Chevalier Brenson has racked up 77 reciving yards (25.7 ypg) this season.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 754 yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 140 yards (35 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sam Franklin has 653 rushing yards on 81 carries with six touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley's 211 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 15 receptions and one touchdown.

Trevonte Rucker has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 162 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Asa Wondeh has been the target of nine passes and compiled nine catches for 141 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed UT Martin or Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.