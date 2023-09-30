When the UT Martin Skyhawks play the Tennessee State Tigers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Skyhawks will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-9.4) 55.8 UT Martin 33, Tennessee State 23

Week 5 OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have won twice against the spread this season.

One of the Skyhawks' two games this season has gone over the point total.

Tigers vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UT Martin 37.0 26.8 52.0 19.0 22.0 34.5 Tennessee State 18.0 31.7 27.0 25.0 3.0 56.0

