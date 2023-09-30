The Boise State Broncos (2-2) will look to upset the Memphis Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • City: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Boise State Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-3.5) 59.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-3.5) 59.5 -178 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Memphis vs. Boise State Betting Trends

  • Memphis has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • Boise State has covered once in three games with a spread this season.
  • The Broncos have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +525 Bet $100 to win $525

