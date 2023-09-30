Lars Nootbaar vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Connor Phillips and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar leads St. Louis in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 109 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 72 of 114 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 114), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (30.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.0%).
- He has scored in 48.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.242
|AVG
|.277
|.349
|OBP
|.384
|.379
|SLG
|.450
|13
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|42/34
|K/BB
|54/37
|5
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (221 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Phillips (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.66 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.
