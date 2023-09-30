Our projection model predicts the Samford Bulldogs will take down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Seibert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

East Tennessee State vs. Samford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-13.2) 56.5 Samford 35, East Tennessee State 22

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won just two games against the spread last season.

Buccaneers games went over the point total six out of 10 times last season.

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in every game this season.

Buccaneers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 28.3 34.0 46.5 30.5 10.0 37.5 East Tennessee State 16.0 37.3 42.0 0.0 3.0 56.0

