Chattanooga vs. Wofford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
The Chattanooga Mocs should come out on top in their game against the Wofford Terriers at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Chattanooga vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Chattanooga (-4.6)
|46.8
|Chattanooga 26, Wofford 21
Week 5 SoCon Predictions
- VMI vs Mercer
- East Tennessee State vs Samford
- Western Carolina vs Citadel
- East Tennessee State vs Samford
- VMI vs Mercer
- Western Carolina vs Citadel
Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)
- The Mocs covered five times in 11 games with a spread last season.
- Mocs games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.
Wofford Betting Info (2023)
- The Terriers are unbeaten against the spread this year.
Mocs vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Wofford
|11.8
|27.0
|20.0
|23.0
|9.0
|28.3
|Chattanooga
|37.3
|22.0
|37.5
|11.5
|37.0
|32.5
