Player prop bet options for Spencer Steer, Paul Goldschmidt and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 157 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .266/.360/.442 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 109 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 71 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .261/.367/.416 so far this season.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steer Stats

Steer has 156 hits with 36 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .270/.356/.463 on the season.

Steer has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 22 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 66 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped 25 bases.

He's slashed .280/.352/.470 so far this year.

Friedl has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 29 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 2-for-2 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 1

