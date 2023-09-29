As we enter Week 5 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the ACC on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Louisville Cardinals at NC State Wolfpack 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 29 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 The CW Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!