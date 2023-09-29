Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Wayne County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Wayne County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Collinwood High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lynnville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne County High School at Huntland School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Huntland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.