How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.
Games to Bet on Today
Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: NC State (-3.5)
- NC State Moneyline: -175
- Louisville Moneyline: +145
- Total: 55.5
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+110)
- Total: 8
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Location: Anaheim, California
- TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)
- Total: 8
Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-4)
- Oregon State Moneyline: -185
- Utah Moneyline: +155
- Total: 44.5
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers (-105)
- Total: 8
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: El Paso, Texas
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: UTEP (-1)
- UTEP Moneyline: -110
- Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -110
- Total: 50.5
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun
- League: WNBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)
- Liberty Moneyline: -175
- Sun Moneyline: +145
- Total: 159.5
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-155)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays (+125)
- Total: 7.5
Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)
- Total: 9
San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+120)
- Total: 8.5
