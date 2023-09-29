Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Shelby County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Kirby High School at Fayette-Ware High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Somerville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Fayette Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Somerville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland Preparatory School at Tipton-Rosemark Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Millington, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trezevant High School at Haywood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Brownsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lausanne Collegiate School at St. George's Independent School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Collierville, TN
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manassas High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lexington, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
