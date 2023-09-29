If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Shelby County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Kirby High School at Fayette-Ware High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Somerville, TN

Somerville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Fayette Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Somerville, TN

Somerville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland Preparatory School at Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Millington, TN

Millington, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Trezevant High School at Haywood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Brownsville, TN

Brownsville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lausanne Collegiate School at St. George's Independent School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Collierville, TN

Collierville, TN Conference: Class A - West Region - District 6

Class A - West Region - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Manassas High School at Lexington High School