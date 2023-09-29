Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sequatchie County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Sequatchie County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Sequatchie County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Sequatchie County High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 6:44 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
