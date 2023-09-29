Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Knox County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Davidson County
  • Montgomery County
  • Rutherford County

    • Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Bearden High School at Maryville High School

    • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Maryville, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 2 - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Austin-East High School at Grace Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alcoa High School at West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brainerd High School at Webb School of Knoxville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montgomery Bell Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.