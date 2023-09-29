Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Knox County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Bearden High School at Maryville High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on September 29

5:45 PM CT on September 29 Location: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 2 - District 4

4A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Grace Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 29

6:50 PM ET on September 29 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcoa High School at West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brainerd High School at Webb School of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Bell Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School