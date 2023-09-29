Juan Yepez vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Juan Yepez -- hitting .043 with a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Juan Yepez At The Plate
- Yepez has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .172.
- Yepez has picked up a hit in nine games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five of 24 games so far this season.
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.125
|AVG
|.206
|.125
|OBP
|.289
|.250
|SLG
|.324
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|8/0
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 220 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williamson (4-5) takes the mound for the Reds in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.