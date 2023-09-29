Want to know how to stream high school football games in Henderson County, Tennessee this week? We have the information here.

    • Henderson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Scotts Hill High School at Ripley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Ripley, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manassas High School at Lexington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lexington, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

