Want to know how to stream high school football games in Henderson County, Tennessee this week? We have the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Henderson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Scotts Hill High School at Ripley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Ripley, TN

Ripley, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Manassas High School at Lexington High School