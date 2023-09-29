If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Hamblen County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Hamblen County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Morristown-Hamblen High School East at Lenoir City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lenoir City, TN

Lenoir City, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Morristown-Hamblen High School West at Jefferson County High School