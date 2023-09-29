Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Giles County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Giles County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Giles County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Giles County High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Watertown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinwood High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lynnville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
