If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Fayette County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Fayette County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Kirby High School at Fayette-Ware High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Somerville, TN

Somerville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Fayette Academy