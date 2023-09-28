Tommy Edman vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 24 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .246.
- Edman has had a hit in 77 of 130 games this season (59.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (22.3%).
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (22.3%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (6.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.9% of his games this season (48 of 130), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.253
|AVG
|.238
|.305
|OBP
|.302
|.371
|SLG
|.427
|14
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|45/19
|15
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.76 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (10-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 32nd of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
