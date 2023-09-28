Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fans watching from Tennessee will have their eyes on the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Tennessee Volunteers, which is one of many solid options on the Week 5 college football schedule.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-6.5)
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Austin Peay Governors at Lindenwood Lions
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Hunter Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Memphis (-3.5)
No. 23 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-13.5)
Chattanooga Mocs at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tennessee State Tigers at UT Martin Skyhawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-12)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.