Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cane Ridge High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland High School at Siegel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewarts Creek High School at West Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Blackman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
