Paul Goldschmidt vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt?
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 64.5% of his games this season (98 of 152), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 49 of those games (32.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.2% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has notched at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 65 games this season, with multiple runs 19 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|75
|.276
|AVG
|.258
|.384
|OBP
|.339
|.466
|SLG
|.423
|29
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|12
|42
|RBI
|37
|88/50
|K/BB
|71/36
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.