Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Montgomery County, Tennessee, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Stewarts Creek High School at West Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Montgomery Central High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Fairview, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickson County High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenwood High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Clarksville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kirkwood High School at Liberty Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
