If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Montgomery County, Tennessee, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Stewarts Creek High School at West Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

Location: Clarksville, TN

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Montgomery Central High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Fairview, TN

How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickson County High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Clarksville, TN

How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenwood High School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Clarksville, TN

How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Clarksville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Clarksville, TN

How to Stream: Watch Here

Kirkwood High School at Liberty Creek High School