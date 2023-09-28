Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 28
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) in a matchup on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 60.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee matchup in this article.
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-8.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-8.5)
|60.5
|-345
|+270
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Western Kentucky has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
