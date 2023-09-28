The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) host a CUSA showdown against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

With 34 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS, Western Kentucky has been forced to lean on their 54th-ranked offense (31.8 points per contest) to keep them in games. From an offensive perspective, Middle Tennessee is generating 358.5 total yards per contest (91st-ranked). It ranks 85th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (381.5 total yards allowed per game).

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Western Kentucky 358.5 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.5 (88th) 381.5 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 497.8 (125th) 129.3 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86 (123rd) 229.3 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.5 (30th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (69th) 4 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (2nd)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 911 yards (227.8 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 70.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 138 yards (34.5 ypg) on 42 carries with one touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has run for 188 yards on 29 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Elijah Metcalf paces his squad with 192 receiving yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Holden Willis has caught 13 passes and compiled 142 receiving yards (35.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jeremy Tate Jr.'s nine receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 129 yards (32.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has racked up 1,064 yards (266 ypg) on 100-of-159 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 47 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Davion Ervin-Poindexter, has carried the ball 21 times for 101 yards (25.3 per game).

This season, Markese Stepp has carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards (22 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Corley's team-high 255 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 34 targets) with two touchdowns.

Easton Messer has caught 18 passes for 237 yards (59.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Blue Smith has a total of 118 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

