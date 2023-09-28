Juan Yepez vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Juan Yepez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Juan Yepez At The Plate
- Yepez is batting .167 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Yepez has had a base hit in eight of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five of 23 games so far this season.
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.125
|AVG
|.200
|.125
|OBP
|.294
|.250
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|8/0
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
