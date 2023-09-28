Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Davidson County, Tennessee, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cane Ridge High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Nashville Christian School at Goodpasture Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Madison, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ensworth High School at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Antioch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore High School at Maplewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaVergne High School at McGavock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Overton High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Thompson's Station, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harpeth Hall School at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hohenwald, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donelson Christian Academy at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ Presbyterian Academy at The Webb School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bell Buckle, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Nolensville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Nolensville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whites Creek High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
