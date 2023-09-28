Andrew Knizner vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Andrew Knizner (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Knizner has recorded a hit in 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Knizner has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (36.4%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.259
|AVG
|.217
|.298
|OBP
|.263
|.417
|SLG
|.434
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|15
|27/5
|K/BB
|32/6
|0
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.76 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Burnes (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 189 2/3 innings pitched, with 196 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
