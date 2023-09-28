The Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will face the Green Bay Packers' defense and Rasul Douglas in Week 4 action at Lambeau Field. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Lions receivers' matchup against the Packers secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Lions vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 31.9 10.6 15 56 9.88

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rasul Douglas Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 275 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 28 times and has totaled 21 receptions and one touchdown.

In the air, Detroit has thrown for 809 yards, or 269.7 per game -- that's the seventh-highest total in the league.

The Lions' scoring average on offense ranks 12th in the NFL, at 24 points per game.

Detroit ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.3 pass attempts per contest (103 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Lions have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball seven times (fifth-fewest in NFL).

Rasul Douglas & the Packers' Defense

Rasul Douglas leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 14 tackles and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay's D has been firing on all cylinders, with 599 passing yards allowed this season (10th-fewest in NFL).

So far this year, the Packers are 13th in the NFL in points allowed (20.7 per game) and 15th in total yards allowed (336.3 per game).

Green Bay has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Packers have allowed a touchdown pass to three players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rasul Douglas Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Rasul Douglas Rec. Targets 28 12 Def. Targets Receptions 21 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.1 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 275 14 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 91.7 4.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 71 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.