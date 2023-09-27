Tommy Edman vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .243 with 24 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 76 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has driven in a run in 29 games this season (22.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 37.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.253
|AVG
|.233
|.305
|OBP
|.296
|.371
|SLG
|.426
|14
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|45/18
|15
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley (9-4) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 115 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.20, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
