Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +8000 as of September 27, the Tennessee Titans aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +240
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans collected three wins at home last season and four away.
- Tennessee won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Titans Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.
- In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).
- In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Kevin Byard collected 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.
Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|L 27-3
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.