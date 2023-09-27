Cardinals vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in the second of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
The Brewers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+120). An 8-run over/under is set for the matchup.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-145
|+120
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (44%) in those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 16-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 74 of its 154 games with a total.
- The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|33-45
|36-43
|28-24
|41-63
|52-64
|17-23
