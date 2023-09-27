Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in the second of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+120). An 8-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (44%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 16-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 74 of its 154 games with a total.

The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 36-43 28-24 41-63 52-64 17-23

