Wednesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) at 7:40 PM (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Brewers will call on Wade Miley (9-4) versus the Cardinals and Zack Thompson (5-7).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (696 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

