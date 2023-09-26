Tuesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (84-72) and the Houston Astros (86-71) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 10:05 PM ET on September 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (11-10) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (9-4) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 60 (57.7%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered 87 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 52-35 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 55.6% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 736 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Astros' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Astros have been victorious in 23, or 63.9%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a mark of 13-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (806 total, 5.1 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 20 @ Athletics W 6-3 George Kirby vs Joey Estes September 22 @ Rangers L 8-5 Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning September 23 @ Rangers L 2-0 Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery September 24 @ Rangers L 9-8 Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi September 25 Astros L 5-1 Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander September 26 Astros - George Kirby vs Cristian Javier September 27 Astros - Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez September 28 Rangers - Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery September 29 Rangers - Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi September 30 Rangers - Luis Castillo vs TBA October 1 Rangers - George Kirby vs Jon Gray

Astros Schedule