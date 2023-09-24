The Tennessee Titans' (1-1) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Browns (1-1) currently has 11 players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Last time out, the Titans won 27-24 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-22 in their most recent game.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Derrick Henry RB Toe Limited Participation In Practice
Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Amani Hooker DB Concussion Full Participation In Practice
Luke Gifford LB Quad Did Not Participate In Practice
Denico Autry DL Foot Questionable
DeAndre Hopkins WR Ankle Questionable
Teair Tart DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Kearis Jackson WR Ankle Out
Anthony Kendall CB Hip Questionable
Peter Skoronski OL Abdomen Out
Harold Landry OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
James Hudson OT Ankle Questionable
Anthony Walker LB Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice
Za'Darius Smith DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Amari Cooper WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice
Sione Takitaki LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Juan Thornhill S Calf Full Participation In Practice
Greg Newsome II CB Elbow Out
David Njoku TE Nir - rest Full Participation In Practice
Siaki Ika DT Foot Full Participation In Practice

Titans vs. Browns Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans Season Insights (2022)

  • The Titans were a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. Defensively, they ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
  • Tennessee ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (17.5 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per contest.
  • With 171.4 offensive passing yards per game (third-worst) and 274.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense (worst) last season, the Titans were outplayed on both sides of the ball in the passing game.
  • Tennessee had the 13th-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (125.4 per game), and it was better on defense, ranking best with only 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • The Titans forced 20 total turnovers (20th in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -3, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Titans vs. Browns Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Browns (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Browns (-175), Titans (+145)
  • Total: 38.5 points

