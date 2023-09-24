Getafe CF versus Real Sociedad is a game to catch on a Sunday LaLiga schedule that features a lot of exciting contests.

If you're searching for how to watch Sunday's LaLiga action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Real Sociedad vs Getafe CF

Getafe CF (2-1-2) is on the road to match up with Real Sociedad (1-3-1) at Reale Arena.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF (2-0-3) makes the trip to match up with Rayo Vallecano (3-0-2) at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

Watch Real Betis vs Cadiz CF

Cadiz CF (2-1-2) is on the road to face Real Betis (2-1-2) at Benito Villamarin.

Watch UD Las Palmas vs Granada CF

Granada CF (1-0-4) travels to face UD Las Palmas (0-2-3) at Gran Canaria.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid (5-0-0) is on the road to take on Atletico Madrid (2-1-1) at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

