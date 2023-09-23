The North Alabama Lions (2-2) visit the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

North Alabama is putting up 24.8 points per game on offense (58th in the FCS), and ranks 50th on the other side of the ball with 25.8 points allowed per game. UT Martin's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks second-best in the FCS with 493 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 428.3 total yards per game, which ranks 101st.

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

UT Martin North Alabama 493 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.3 (1st) 428.3 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (125th) 269 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (20th) 224 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.5 (66th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has racked up 582 yards on 56.5% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 103 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 49 times for 432 yards (144 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Castleberry has compiled 126 yards on 22 carries.

DeVonte Tanksley paces his squad with 167 receiving yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Asa Wondeh has nine receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 141 yards (47 yards per game) this year.

Trevonte Rucker's nine grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 102 yards (34 ypg) and two touchdowns.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has recorded 733 yards (183.3 ypg) on 69-of-121 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 81 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Demarcus Lacey has 347 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Jalyn Daniels has carried the ball 16 times for 223 yards (55.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew has hauled in 12 receptions for 228 yards (57 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

David Florence has caught 14 passes for 137 yards (34.3 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Warden has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 13 catches for 98 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Alabama or UT Martin gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.