UT Martin vs. North Alabama Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the North Alabama Lions play the UT Martin Skyhawks at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Lions will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
UT Martin vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Alabama (-0.0)
|60.8
|North Alabama 31, UT Martin 30
Week 4 OVC Predictions
UT Martin Betting Info (2023)
- The Skyhawks have covered each spread they have faced this season (2-0-0).
- The Skyhawks have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
North Alabama Betting Info (2022)
- The Lions went 4-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, seven of Lions games went over the point total.
Skyhawks vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Alabama
|24.8
|25.8
|41.0
|27.0
|25.5
|29.5
|UT Martin
|37.0
|28.7
|52.0
|19.0
|7.0
|48.0
