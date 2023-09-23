Tennessee vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) will look to upset the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-20.5)
|57.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-20.5)
|57.5
|-1600
|+860
Week 4 Odds
Tennessee vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Tennessee has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- UTSA has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the SEC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
