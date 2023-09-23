The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) will look to upset the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Tennessee vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Tennessee has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UTSA has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the SEC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

