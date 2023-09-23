The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) host the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, Tennessee ranks 58th in the FBS with 31.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 43rd in points allowed (296.3 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, UTSA is generating 383 total yards per contest (72nd-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FBS on defense (339.3 total yards surrendered per game).

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, read on.

Tennessee vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Tennessee vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Tennessee UTSA 447.3 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383 (79th) 296.3 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (62nd) 205 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (66th) 242.3 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.7 (81st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (128th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 716 passing yards for Tennessee, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 17 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 296 rushing yards on 41 carries. He's also added nine catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 197 yards (65.7 per game).

Bru McCoy's 166 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 157-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 19 targets.

Squirrel White has compiled 13 catches for 143 yards, an average of 47.7 yards per game.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has compiled 423 yards on 60.3% passing while recording two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 60 yards .

Kevorian Barnes has rushed for 245 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Robert Henry has piled up 14 carries and totaled 90 yards with one touchdown.

Joshua Cephus' 245 receiving yards (81.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 receptions on 34 targets with two touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 10 passes and compiled 140 receiving yards (46.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Devin McCuin's four grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

