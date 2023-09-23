Our computer model predicts the Tennessee Volunteers will beat the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, September 23 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Neyland Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Tennessee vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTSA (+21.5) Under (59.5) Tennessee 26, UTSA 22

Week 4 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Volunteers have a 93.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Volunteers have won once against the spread this year.

Tennessee has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

The Volunteers have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Roadrunners are winless against the spread so far this year (0-3-0).

One of the Roadrunners' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for the UTSA this year is 3.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

Volunteers vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 31.7 18.3 30.0 13.0 16.0 29.0 UTSA 21.0 22.3 24.5 25.0 14.0 17.0

