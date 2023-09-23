The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) hit the road to play the Kennesaw State Owls (1-2) at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Tennessee Tech ranks 95th in total offense (289 yards per game) and 90th in total defense (410 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Kennesaw State ranks 41st in the FCS (28.7 points per game), and it is 29th defensively (21.7 points allowed per game).

Tennessee Tech vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Channel: ESPN+

City: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. Kennesaw State Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech Kennesaw State 289 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.3 (31st) 410 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (73rd) 92 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.3 (43rd) 197 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246 (31st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has thrown for 424 yards (141.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee Tech, completing 57.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Jayvian Allen has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 121 yards on the ground.

This season, Justin Pegues has carried the ball 16 times for 72 yards (24 per game), while also racking up 90 yards through the air .

Brad Clark has hauled in 17 receptions for 224 yards (74.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Hunter Barnhart has compiled five catches for 57 yards, an average of 19 yards per game.

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has been a dual threat for Kennesaw State this season. He has 708 passing yards (236 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 185 yards (61.7 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Gabriel Benyard has nine receptions for 259 yards (86.3 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 12 times for 90 yards and one score.

Blake Bohannon has put together a 132-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Carson Kent has racked up 93 reciving yards (31 ypg) this season.

