How to Watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Kennesaw State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) hit the road to play the Kennesaw State Owls (1-2) at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.
Tennessee Tech ranks 95th in total offense (289 yards per game) and 90th in total defense (410 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Kennesaw State ranks 41st in the FCS (28.7 points per game), and it is 29th defensively (21.7 points allowed per game).
Read on to see all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Tennessee Tech vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Cookeville, Tennessee
- Venue: Tucker Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 4 Games
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- UCLA vs Utah
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- SMU vs TCU
- NC State vs Virginia
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- BYU vs Kansas
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
Tennessee Tech vs. Kennesaw State Key Statistics
|Tennessee Tech
|Kennesaw State
|289 (86th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|406.3 (31st)
|410 (94th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|370 (73rd)
|92 (104th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|160.3 (43rd)
|197 (63rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|246 (31st)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|2 (19th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (63rd)
Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders
- Ethan Roberts has thrown for 424 yards (141.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee Tech, completing 57.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.
- Jayvian Allen has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 121 yards on the ground.
- This season, Justin Pegues has carried the ball 16 times for 72 yards (24 per game), while also racking up 90 yards through the air .
- Brad Clark has hauled in 17 receptions for 224 yards (74.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .
- Hunter Barnhart has compiled five catches for 57 yards, an average of 19 yards per game.
Kennesaw State Stats Leaders
- Jonathan Murphy has been a dual threat for Kennesaw State this season. He has 708 passing yards (236 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 185 yards (61.7 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Gabriel Benyard has nine receptions for 259 yards (86.3 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 12 times for 90 yards and one score.
- Blake Bohannon has put together a 132-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on five targets.
- Carson Kent has racked up 93 reciving yards (31 ypg) this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee Tech or Kennesaw State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.