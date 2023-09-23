Fans watching from Tennessee will have their eyes on the Memphis Tigers versus the Missouri Tigers, which is one of many strong options on the Week 4 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kentucky (-13.5)

Chattanooga Mocs at Samford Bulldogs

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Seibert Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tennessee (-23.5)

Kennesaw State Owls at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Tucker Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-4)

Austin Peay Governors at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: The Dome at America's Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Missouri (-7)

