Oddsmakers give the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) the edge when they host the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is favored by a touchdown. The total is 54.5 points for this matchup.

Alabama is totaling 32.3 points per game on offense this season (54th in the FBS), and is giving up 14.7 points per game (26th) on defense. Ole Miss' offense has been thriving, racking up 52.7 points per contest (fourth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 36th by surrendering 16.7 points per game.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs Ole Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -7 -105 -115 54.5 -115 -105 -275 +220

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss has covered the spread twice in two opportunities this season.

Ole Miss has gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Ole Miss has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Ole Miss has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 852 yards (284 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 213 yards (71 ypg) on 32 carries with two touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has piled up 145 yards (on 44 attempts) with four touchdowns, while also grabbing seven passes for 70 yards.

Jordan Watkins' 290 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions on 19 targets with one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has 11 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 215 yards (71.7 yards per game) this year.

Tre Harris has racked up 188 reciving yards (62.7 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Isaac Ukwu leads the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and nine tackles.

Trey Washington is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 20 tackles and one TFL.

Daijahn Anthony has a team-high one interception to go along with seven tackles and one pass defended.

