The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) face a fellow SEC foe when they host the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Alabama ranks 83rd in the FBS with 367.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 47th in total defense (309.7 yards allowed per contest). Ole Miss' offense has been dominant, posting 52.7 points per game (fourth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 36th by giving up 16.7 points per game.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Ole Miss Alabama 526.7 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.7 (89th) 350.3 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.7 (45th) 177.0 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.7 (56th) 349.7 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.0 (100th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss this season. He has 852 passing yards (284.0 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes. He's tossed seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 213 yards (71.0 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has run for 145 yards across 44 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He's chipped in with seven catches for 70 yards.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 290 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dayton Wade has 11 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 215 yards (71.7 yards per game) this year.

Tre Harris' eight receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 188 yards (62.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has recorded 449 yards (149.7 ypg) on 27-of-45 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Roydell Williams, has carried the ball 30 times for 177 yards (59.0 per game), scoring one time.

Jase McClellan has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 158 yards (52.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's 152 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has registered 10 catches and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in six receptions totaling 127 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack has been the target of seven passes and compiled four catches for 94 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

