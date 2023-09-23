Oddsmakers give the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2) the advantage on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Colorado State Rams (0-2). Middle Tennessee is favored by 3 points. The total is 51.5 points for this game.

On offense, Middle Tennessee ranks 103rd in the FBS with 334.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 93rd in total defense (382.7 yards allowed per contest). Colorado State ranks 48th in total yards per game (428), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 487 total yards conceded per contest.

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -3 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Chase Cunningham had 21 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 66.7% of his throws for 3,162 yards (243.2 per game).

Cunningham also rushed for 52 yards and six TDs.

In 13 games, Frank Peasant rushed for 774 yards (59.5 per game) and nine TDs.

Peasant also had 28 catches for 286 yards and two TDs.

Jaylin Lane had 69 catches for 940 yards (72.3 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

On the ground, Darius Bracy scored four touchdowns and accumulated 264 yards (20.3 per game).

Bracy also had 16 catches for 98 yards and two TDs.

As a key defensive contributor, Jordan Ferguson recorded 43 tackles, 11 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games last year.

Tra Fluellen totaled three TFL, 68 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

Teldrick Ross recorded two interceptions to go with 51 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended in 13 games a season ago.

Decorian Patterson amassed 39 tackles and seven interceptions through 13 games played in 2022.

