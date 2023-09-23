The Colorado State Rams (0-2) will look to upset the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-3) 53.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-3.5) 53.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Colorado State has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.

The Rams have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +700 Bet $100 to win $700

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.